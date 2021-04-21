Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Civitas has a market cap of $115,761.32 and $37.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,041,152 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

