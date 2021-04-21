Clash Token Hits One Day Volume of $9,029.00 (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Clash Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $9,029.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clash Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Clash Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clash Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,467.27 or 1.00136237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00147448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006039 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clash Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clash Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clash Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clash Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clash Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.