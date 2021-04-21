Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $9.88. 68,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,028,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

