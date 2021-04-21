CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.47. 35,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,016,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $631.88 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

