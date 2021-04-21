Clever DeFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $210,310.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $210,310.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.50 or 0.00015345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00275186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.37 or 0.01027900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00024570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00665638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,287.02 or 0.99810821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.