Cloudbric Hits Market Cap of $14.41 Million (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $1,648.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00634314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

