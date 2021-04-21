CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Gap Down to $185.70

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.70, but opened at $178.66. CMC Materials shares last traded at $181.74, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.11.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.