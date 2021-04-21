CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $331.81 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

