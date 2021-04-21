CNO Financial Group (CNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

