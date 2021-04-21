Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KOF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,018. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOF. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

