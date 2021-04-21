Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 15441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.26%.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.