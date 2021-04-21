Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Up 1.8%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.85. 597,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,368,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

