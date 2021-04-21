CoinFi (COFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126,218.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $126,218.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00021109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00681071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.80 or 0.07420023 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

