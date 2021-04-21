CoinPoker (CHP) Hits One Day Volume of $1,019.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $1,019.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00681237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.23 or 0.07013532 BTC.

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

