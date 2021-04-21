Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $841.42 Million

Analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $841.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $821.13 million to $874.26 million. Colfax posted sales of $816.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,557,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -882.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.