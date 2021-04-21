Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $11,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,742.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $12,142.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $9,940.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $10,234.00.

Shares of USCR stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 326,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on USCR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

