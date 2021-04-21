Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $11,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,742.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $12,142.00.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $9,940.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $10,234.00.
Shares of USCR stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 326,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.34.
Several research firms have weighed in on USCR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
