Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 0.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$127.50 and last traded at C$128.42. 17,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$128.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$129.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

