Color Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $266.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,020.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $911.66 or 0.01687611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.29 or 0.00554024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001722 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.