Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Down to $43.47

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.47, but opened at $41.77. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 322 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

