Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $178.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.90 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $642.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

