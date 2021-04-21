Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.