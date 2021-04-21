Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.57

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.57 and traded as high as C$9.73. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 113,116 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUF.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

