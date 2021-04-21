Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

