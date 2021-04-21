Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Commercial Metals makes up 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Commercial Metals worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,030. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

