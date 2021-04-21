Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.