Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.35

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 67289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

