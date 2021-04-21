Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CODYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

