Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Trading Down 0.7%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.22 and last traded at $148.23. 685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGDDF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

