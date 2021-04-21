Comparing Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Braveheart Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 4 11 0 2.73

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $57.73, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 22.67 $86.14 million $0.56 77.52

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96% Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

