Comparing First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp -8.59% 1.67% 0.22% First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PDL Community Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.12%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 3.53 -$5.13 million N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.67 $14.24 million $1.47 11.65

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats PDL Community Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

