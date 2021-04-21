Compound (COMP) Price Tops $496.48 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $381.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $496.48 or 0.00904317 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,799 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

