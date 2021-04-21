Compugen (CGEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2021 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

4/13/2021 – Compugen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Compugen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

3/26/2021 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

3/17/2021 – Compugen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

