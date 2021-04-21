Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,670.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,670 ($34.88) and last traded at GBX 2,570 ($33.58), with a volume of 47538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,592 ($33.86).

CCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,343.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06). Also, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.