Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

