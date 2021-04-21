Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
