Conceal (CCX) 1-Day Volume Hits $28,937.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $28,937.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,783.79 or 0.99956236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.28 or 0.00556209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.50 or 0.00989644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.00382214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00145648 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004250 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,811,865 coins and its circulating supply is 10,620,913 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.