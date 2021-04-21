CONMED (CNMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNMD opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85. CONMED has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $136.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

