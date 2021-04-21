Connectome Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $508,662.64 and approximately $637,358.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.79 or 0.00656773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.91 or 0.07430927 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

