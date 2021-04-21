Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Conn’s worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of CONN stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.