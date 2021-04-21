Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $10.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

