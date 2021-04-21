Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.68. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 300 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $539.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.
