Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.68. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $539.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $326.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

