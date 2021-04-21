Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Clarence B. Flowers Sells 2,322 Shares

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,619. The company has a market capitalization of $194.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

