Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $243.04

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.04 and last traded at $243.04, with a volume of 9775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.31.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

