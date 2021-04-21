Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Tops $93.02 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Constellation has a total market cap of $93.02 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00672966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.58 or 0.07218224 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

