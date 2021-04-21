Constellium (CSTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. Constellium’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CSTM opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $17.08.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
