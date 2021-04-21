Constellium (CSTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. Constellium’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.