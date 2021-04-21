Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 19,996 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,165 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Constellium by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Constellium by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

