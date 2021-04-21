ContentBox (BOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.18 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.56 or 0.00394524 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001748 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

