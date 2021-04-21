ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,443,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,467.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

