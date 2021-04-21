Continental Resources (CLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

