Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 432,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Continental Resources worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $4,047,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 87,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NYSE CLR opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

