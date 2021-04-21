Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $25.54

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.73. Continental Resources shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 3,865 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

